Wilson man in court for killing pregnant Greenville woman

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson man will remain in jail without bond after being charged Friday with killing a pregnant woman from Greenville the day after Christmas.

Success Chandler, Jr. appeared before a District Court judge this morning on murder and murder of an unborn child charges.

Precious Dyer was killed outside the Evolution Music Hall in Wilson County on December 26th. Authorities said the 29-year-old woman was four months pregnant at the time.

Dyer’s parents were in the front row of the courtroom for the brief first appearance hearing.

“I feel like it was not his place to take a life which was my daughter’s life,” said Dwight Locus, the victim’s father. “So whatever becomes of him, it becomes of him. I’m going to let justice do their job.”

No motive has been given in the murder while Chandler’s next court date is March 14th.

