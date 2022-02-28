Advertisement

Wilson man in court for killing pregnant Greenville woman

Wilson man in court for killing pregnant Greenville woman
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson man will remain in jail without bond after being charged Friday with killing a pregnant woman from Greenville the day after Christmas.

Success Chandler, Jr. appeared before a District Court judge this morning on murder and murder of an unborn child charges.

Precious Dyer was killed outside the Evolution Music Hall in Wilson County on December 26th. Authorities said the 29-year-old woman was four months pregnant at the time.

Dyer’s parents were in the front row of the courtroom for the brief first appearance hearing.

“I feel like it was not his place to take a life which was my daughter’s life,” said Dwight Locus, the victim’s father. “So whatever becomes of him, it becomes of him. I’m going to let justice do their job.”

No motive has been given in the murder while Chandler’s next court date is March 14th.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Party members react to Trump’s speech at CPAC
ECU
ECU cancels and pushes back games Sunday, due to inclement weather
Family continues calls for justice after findings in shooting death of Brandon Hardy
Emmitt Byers
Man charged with concealing death after woman’s body found in motel
Jonas Lamont Hargrove
Man out on bond caught again for similar offenses

Latest News

Wilson man in court for killing pregnant Greenville woman
Wilson man in court for killing pregnant Greenville woman
Khalil Everett
Pitt County teen charged in case of several vehicle break-ins
school bus
Pitt County Schools makes masks optional on school buses
Elizabeth City State University campus
Cooper & public safety secretary meet with HBCU chancellors over bomb threats
Overturned school bus in Johnston County
Twelve injured after Johnston County bus lands on top