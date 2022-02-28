Wayne County teacher suspended after arrest for weapon on campus

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A high school science teacher has been suspended after his arrest for having a weapon on campus.

Supporters of Anthony Williams say they will gather outside the Wayne County School Board’s office on Tuesday and demand that he be reinstated.

Habekah Cannon, who represents Williams, said her client was assaulted by a school resource officer on February 16th during a basketball game.

The attorney says Deputy Albert Woods thought Williams was a student in possession of a pocketknife and asked him to hand it over or take it to his car.

Williams told the deputy that he was a teacher and used the tool when teaching aerodynamics in his science lab. Cannon said the deputy never asked for his teaching credentials and assaulted him.

A news release said the physical attack lasted about 54 seconds. “Deputy Woods forcibly grabbed and pulled Mr. Williams. Mr. Williams was put in both a chokehold and a torso hold throughout the assault.” the release said.

Two days later, Williams reported the assault to the school district, and Cannon says hours later the teacher was charged with having a weapon on educational property and resisting a public officer.

The man’s attorney said the deputy has not been suspended for assaulting the teacher.

They are asking that in addition to reinstating Williams, that the deputy be removed as an SRO, the school system release video of the assault, and that the district attorney drop charges against Williams.

On Friday, some 150 Southern Wayne students walked out of class in support of the science teacher.

