Advertisement

WATCH: Semi-truck carrying mail plunges into an icy river, snaps in half

Video from the State Police Association of Massachusetts shows the plunge that happened Saturday. (Source: WFXT, STATE POLICE ASSOCIATION OF MASSACHUSETTS, CNN)
By Wale Aliyu
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WFXT) – A tractor-trailer crashed into the Charles River near the Massachusetts Pike ramp over the weekend.

The delivery truck broke in half coming out of the river. Police say many of the packages inside were able to be recovered, but some people may not get some of their mail.

Video from the State Police Association of Massachusetts shows the plunge that happened around noon Saturday.

Firefighters said the driver was unable to swim but was able to get out and stand on the broken front of the trailer and wait for help before it sank.

Wearing cold water rescue suits, firefighters brought him to the shore and medics took him to the hospital.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances leading up to the accident, but there are signs along the road warning of potential rollovers.

Deputy Fire Chief Justin Woodside said the department has seen an increase in tractor-trailer rollovers in the area since toll booths have been removed.

“We said one of these days somebody’s going to be going either fast or something’s going to happen and they’re going to end up in the river,” he said.

The Department of Environmental Protection and the mail inspector were notified.

The disposition of any mail on board will be determined by postal inspectors once their investigation is complete, according to a statement by the USPS.

Yesterday, around 11:30 a.m., a fully loaded tractor trailer crashed on the Woronoco Bridge in Russell Mass. The driver...

Posted by State Police Association of Massachusetts on Saturday, February 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 WFXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emmitt Byers
Man charged with concealing death after woman’s body found in motel
Party members react to Trump’s speech at CPAC
Southern Wayne High School
Wayne County teacher suspended after arrest for weapon on campus
Success Chandler, Jr. appeared before a District Court judge this morning on murder and murder...
Wilson man in court for killing pregnant Greenville woman
Overturned school bus in Johnston County
Twelve injured after Johnston County bus lands on top

Latest News

In talks that began Monday, the sides met for a 12th time in a session that started after 1...
MLB labor talks go past midnight amid opening day deadline
Anthony Spivey is taken into custody in Loris, S.C. on Feb. 24.
Former North Carolina police chief accused of faking suicide
Parades were canceled last year because officials realized that tightly packed crowds in 2020...
New Orleans hosts its 1st full-dress Mardi Gras since 2020
A 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks and other vehicles is threatening Ukraine’s capital.
40-mile Russian convoy threatens Kyiv; shelling intensifies
Police lights file graphic.
Man kills 3 daughters, 1 other, himself at California church