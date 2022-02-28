Town Common bridge in Greenville lit up in support of Ukraine
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Town Common bridge in Greenville is lit up blue and yellow in support of Ukraine.
Mayor PJ Connelly posted a photo of the bridge on Facebook, saying “I don’t think the bridge has ever looked as beautiful as tonight. Life is about building bridges and not tearing them down. #WeStandWithUkraine”
Other areas across the country have lit up buildings and landmarks to stand in solidarity with Ukraine.
