Town Common bridge in Greenville lit up in support of Ukraine

The bridge over the Tar River is lit up in the Ukrainian national colors.
The bridge over the Tar River is lit up in the Ukrainian national colors.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Town Common bridge in Greenville is lit up blue and yellow in support of Ukraine.

Mayor PJ Connelly posted a photo of the bridge on Facebook, saying “I don’t think the bridge has ever looked as beautiful as tonight. Life is about building bridges and not tearing them down. #WeStandWithUkraine

Posted by Mayor P.J. Connelly on Sunday, February 27, 2022

Other areas across the country have lit up buildings and landmarks to stand in solidarity with Ukraine.

Cooper halting Russian liquor sales and terminating contracts with Russian firms
Man kills 3 children, 1 other, himself at California church
