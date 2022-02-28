Springtime ferry schedules to start on Outer Banks routes Tuesday

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WITN) - Three popular ferry routes are adding daily departures to their daily schedules as spring approaches.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation announces that the Ocracoke-Cedar Island and Ocracoke-Swan Quarter routes will increase daily departures from two to three from each side per day. The Hatteras-Ocracoke route will go from 14 to 18 departures from each side per day.

The schedules, effective Tuesday, March 1st, look like this:

Cedar Island to Ocracoke: 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 4:30 p.m.

Ocracoke to Cedar Island: 7:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

Swan Quarter to Ocracoke: 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

Ocracoke to Swan Quarter: 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m.

Hatteras to Ocracoke: 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 7 a.m., 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9 p.m., 10 p.m., midnight.

Ocracoke to Hatteras: 4:30 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m.,11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:45 p.m., 10:30 p.m., midnight.

The NCDOT says the Cedar Island and Swan Quarter routes will stay on these schedules through May 23rd when they will move to a full summer schedule.

The Hatteras route will add more departures on April 5th before going to a full summer schedule on May 17th.

The full list of ferry schedules can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.