Senator Don Davis files for U.S. Congress

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Senator Don Davis officially filed to run for the U.S. Congress in North Carolina’s first congressional district Monday.

Davis announced he was launching a campaign for U.S. Congress back in December. Davis currently serves in the state Senate representing Pitt, Wayne, and Greene counties.

“It’s not secret that Eastern North Carolina has been left behind by Washington. With every election, there is a choice - the choice of who will boldly represent our values,” Davis said.

“I’ve dedicated my life to public service, and now I’m committed to fighting for North Carolina in Congress. Out East, we know leaders lead by example and by treating others with dignity and respect. As a veteran, a minister, and a state senator, I’ve rolled up my sleeves and gone to work for our neighbors and families. When I am sworn in as our next congressman, we will focus on the fight ahead — transforming the future of our region and rural America.”

Davis is running to replace Rep. G.K. Butterfield’s seat in Congress.

