Senator Don Davis files for U.S. Congress
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Senator Don Davis officially filed to run for the U.S. Congress in North Carolina’s first congressional district Monday.
Davis announced he was launching a campaign for U.S. Congress back in December. Davis currently serves in the state Senate representing Pitt, Wayne, and Greene counties.
“It’s not secret that Eastern North Carolina has been left behind by Washington. With every election, there is a choice - the choice of who will boldly represent our values,” Davis said.
Davis is running to replace Rep. G.K. Butterfield’s seat in Congress.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.