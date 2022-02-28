Advertisement

Senator Don Davis files for U.S. Congress

Senator Don Davis
Senator Don Davis(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Senator Don Davis officially filed to run for the U.S. Congress in North Carolina’s first congressional district Monday.

Davis announced he was launching a campaign for U.S. Congress back in December. Davis currently serves in the state Senate representing Pitt, Wayne, and Greene counties.

“It’s not secret that Eastern North Carolina has been left behind by Washington. With every election, there is a choice - the choice of who will boldly represent our values,” Davis said.

Davis is running to replace Rep. G.K. Butterfield’s seat in Congress.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emmitt Byers
Man charged with concealing death after woman’s body found in motel
Party members react to Trump’s speech at CPAC
Southern Wayne High School
Wayne County teacher suspended after arrest for weapon on campus
Success Chandler, Jr. appeared before a District Court judge this morning on murder and murder...
Wilson man in court for killing pregnant Greenville woman
Overturned school bus in Johnston County
Twelve injured after Johnston County bus lands on top

Latest News

Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC)
Rep. Ted Budd officially enters NC Senate race as candidate
It’s a historic day in our nation’s history as Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes the very first...
Law professors react to Biden’s SCOTUS nominee
North Carolina General Assembly wants US Supreme Court to block new congressional maps
Pat McCrory
Ex-North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory files as US Senate candidate