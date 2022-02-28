Pitt County teen charged in case of several vehicle break-ins

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested for breaking into several vehicles in Pitt County.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Khalil Everett, of Greenville, has been charged with six counts of felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny, tampering with a vehicle, and driving while license revoked not impaired revocation.

Deputies say at about 2:10 a.m. Monday, they responded to the area of Eastern Pines near Ivy and Portertown roads because a citizen said they saw a man going through people’s unlocked vehicles. Deputies say they learned that a man left and noticed signs of other vehicles that had been entered illegally in the area.

The sheriff’s office says it investigated until eventually making a vehicle stop, where deputies arrested Everett.

Everett is jailed under a $56,000 secured bond.

Residents of the area who experienced similar crimes in the early morning hours are asked to call the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 830-4141.

