Pitt County Schools makes masks optional on school buses

school bus
school bus(WCAX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Schools has announced that effective immediately, masks are optional on all school transportation.

The school system says the update will align with updated CDC guidance.

The CDC announced Friday that effective that day, it is not requiring people to wear masks on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems. This includes early care and education/child care programs.

The CDC said it made the change to align with updated guidance that no longer recommends universal indoor mask-wearing in K-12 schools and early education settings in areas with a low or medium COVID-19 community level. School systems may decide whether or not to require that people wear masks on buses or vans.

