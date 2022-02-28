Advertisement

Pitt Community College offers free financial wellness program

Financial Wellness
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - It’s been a tough few years financially with the pandemic, and now with rising inflation, your wallets may be struggling.

Pitt Community County is offering a free course called the Financial Wellness Program. It’s a four-week course designed to help the community take charge of their finances.

The program is broken down in 8 sections in finance. The program is being offered in several sites, including in Farmville, Ayden and Greenville.

The program is being held at Pitt Community College. For more information, call 252-493-7260.

