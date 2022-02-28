Phillip’s Weather Trivia: How much time passes between full moons?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The moons affect the tides and many other things here on Earth. The moon cycles have been used by Native Americans, sailors, and farmers for generations. Do you know how many days pass between full moons?

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Feb 28 (WITN)

Hint: If the next full moon is 18 days away, then don’t guess 14 days. haha Make your selection and check below to see if you are correct.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Feb 28 (WITN)

Twenty nine and a half days is the time between full moons. The next full moon is the “worm moon” on March 18th. It is called that because earthworms begin to stir as Spring weather arrives. - Phillip Williams

