Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: How much time passes between full moons?

The next full moon is March 18
By Phillip Williams
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The moons affect the tides and many other things here on Earth. The moon cycles have been used by Native Americans, sailors, and farmers for generations. Do you know how many days pass between full moons?

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Feb 28
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Feb 28(WITN)

Hint: If the next full moon is 18 days away, then don’t guess 14 days. haha Make your selection and check below to see if you are correct.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Feb 28
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Feb 28(WITN)

Twenty nine and a half days is the time between full moons. The next full moon is the “worm moon” on March 18th. It is called that because earthworms begin to stir as Spring weather arrives. - Phillip Williams

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emmitt Byers
Man charged with concealing death after woman’s body found in motel
Party members react to Trump’s speech at CPAC
Southern Wayne High School
Wayne County teacher suspended after arrest for weapon on campus
Success Chandler, Jr. appeared before a District Court judge this morning on murder and murder...
Wilson man in court for killing pregnant Greenville woman
Overturned school bus in Johnston County
Twelve injured after Johnston County bus lands on top