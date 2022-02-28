Party members react to Trump’s speech at CPAC

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Following Donald Trump’s appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference’s annual meeting Saturday night, local party members in eastern North Carolina reacted to what he said, including a hint at possibly running for president in 2024.

“Do I think he could possibly put his name in the hat again? Absolutely, but I’m not sure that’s what he was communicating at CPAC,” said Sarah Benischek, Craven County GOP Chairman.

For Barbara Gaskins, who’s running for Congress, she said she’d be against him running and blamed him for making the country more divided than before.

“Never have I ever seen democrats and republicans at each other’s throat like this,” Gaskins said.

Linwood Gallop, another candidate in the running for a seat on the commission board in Pasquotank County, echoed Gaskins.

“Our country is divided enough, and our country is really at a point where we have lost our identity,” Gallop said.

Andrew Odom, Duplin County GOP chairman, said we have to take what Trump says lightly, although he believes Trump would be a good candidate.

“A teasing of an announcement should be taken, you know with a bit of a grain of salt, because it is still fairly far away from even presidential candidacy,” Odom said. “I feel like he is a good representative, and I think that a lot of people really feel that having a candidate like him would be the antithesis of the current administration that a lot of people are looking for.”

Trump hasn’t officially stated he will enter the race for presidency in 2024, but some Republicans in eastern North Carolina, including Benischek, says they’re okay with anyone.

“It’s ultimately who the Republican party sees is the best fit,” Benischek said. “And we’re going to back that candidate whoever it may be. I’m excited to think we have more than one highly qualified candidate so that’s a good problem to have.”

CPAC straw poll showed Trump overwhelmingly won, receiving 59% of the vote. The straw poll is considered an early measure of popularity of Republican presidential hopefuls.

