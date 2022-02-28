Advertisement

New Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center director named

Darrin McNeill
Darrin McNeill(North Carolina Department of Public Safety)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A new director of Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center has been named.

The Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention says Darrin McNeill is the new director of the detention center, located in Greenville. A former correctional officer for 18 years, McNeill started as director last Monday.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says McNeill was formerly director of the Serenity Therapeutic Services of Raeford, a private mental health agency working with adults with developmental disabilities.

The DPS says McNeill was born and raised in Raeford and began his career with the North Carolina Department of Correction in 1989 and stayed until 2007.

“We are always looking for homegrown Department of Public Safety leadership and Darrin brings a strong work ethic, a positive vision, and a dedication to the mission of juvenile justice,” Stanley Melvin, the East Regional Manager of Facility Operations said.

