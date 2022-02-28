Masks optional inside ECU classrooms starting March 7th

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University has lifted its mask mandate in campus indoor settings, including classrooms, effective March 7th.

The school says that students and staff are still required to wear face coverings in some spaces and situations due to state or federal regulations, like in clinical and health care locations (including ECU Student Health Services), ECU buses, and some research laboratories.

“Any space or location that is subject to such a requirement will post signage regarding PPE requirements and will comply with adjustments as those requirements change,” the school said.

Weekly surveillance testing will no longer be required for students, faculty, and staff who have not provided proof of vaccination or infection-induced immunity to the university.

ECU saw six new student cases of COVID-19 in the past week, down from 32 the week before. There were eight COVID-19 cases among faculty in the past week.

Students WITN spoke to say they support the decision to remove the mask mandate. “I know a lot of people feel strongly about having to wear a mask and not having to wear one, so I think it should definitely be optional,” Adriana Chiocca said.

Of all students at ECU, 73% of students are vaccinated.

The school says it will continue to monitor local conditions and related policy guidance and adjust operations as needed.

