Man charged with concealing death after woman’s body found in motel

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A woman’s body was found in a Roanoke Rapids motel room Sunday afternoon and a man has been charged with concealing her death.

Police were called to the Fairfax Motel on East 10th Street about a woman who had not been seen in a few days.

They found the body of 38-year-old Holly Gibbs inside a motel room’s locked bathroom.

Police learned that Emmitt Byers, of Newport News, Virginia, had been staying with the woman, but was not there. They also said the 44-year-old man never called 911 for help for the woman.

Byers was located walking about a mile away Sunday evening on Jackson Street.

He was charged with concealment of death as well as an outstanding warrant for probation violation.

Police said they are still investigating exactly how the Poquoson, Virginia woman died.

