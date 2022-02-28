Maintenance expected on Nags Head water system

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WITN) - Maintenance is expected Monday on the water system in Nags Head.

Town officials say they will be flushing the water system to remove sediment and other deposits that can build up over time. Officials say this will help prevent water quality deterioration, taste and odor problems, or discoloration of the water.

The work is happening on Hollowell Street to Danube Street south on South Virginia Dare Trail and South Croatan Highway, including Soundside Road, the South Ridge neighborhood, and the north end of the Old Nags Head Cove neighborhood between 8:30 a.m.- 4 p.m.

When officials are flushing the water lines in the town, residents may notice low or no water pressure and discolored water. Officials advise checking the water quality before washing clothes or running the dishwashers.

