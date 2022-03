HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A lane has reopened on a Halifax County highway following a crash.

The Department of Transportation says the left lane of I-95 N near Exit 168 was closed for about an hour Monday morning. The crash happened around 8 a.m.

We’ve reached out to the Highway Patrol for more information surrounding the crash.

