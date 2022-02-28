Advertisement

Star’s First Alert Forecast: Warm surge dominates the first week of March

70s return to the forecast for ENC
First Alert Forecast For February 28, 2022
By Star Derry
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC has already had twelve 70° days (3 of those breaching 80) and will add four more by the weekend’s end. We will have a brief cooldown for Friday but that merely returns temperatures to levels considered normal for this time of the year. Otherwise, we’ll have numbers more consistent with a Spring forecast! Many flowers have started to bloom and we’ll likely see much more of that this week.

Aside from a spotty shower along the coast this Saturday our forecast stays solidly dry through the weekend. The next good chance for rain comes with a cooldown next Tuesday. Leading up to that, expect breezy conditions both Sunday and Monday.

ENC remains on the dry side. Precipitation accumulations since the beginning of the year have been a little over five inches while normal would be about two inches more.

Monday

Sunny and breezy with a high of 56. Wind: NE 7-15 G 20.

Tuesday

Sunny with a high of 64. Wind: NE 5 - S 5.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny with a high of 72. Wind: NW 10.

Thursday

Sunny with a high of 73. Wind: NW 5.

Friday

Mostly sunny and cooler with a high of just 58. Wind: NE 5-10.

