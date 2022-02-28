Advertisement

Twelve injured after Johnston County bus lands on top

Overturned school bus in Johnston County
Overturned school bus in Johnston County(WRAL)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) - A school bus from Cleveland High School overturned just before 2:30 p.m. Monday on Polenta Road in Johnston County.

Twelve people on board, including the bus driver, were taken to a hospital for treatment, a Johnston County schools spokesperson told WRAL News. According to the state Highway Patrol, all injuries were minor.

Fourteen students who were not injured were returned to Cleveland High School, where they were being reunited with their parents.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined, but the weather was clear and the bus was traveling on a straight road with a very narrow shoulder when it happened.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emmitt Byers
Man charged with concealing death after woman’s body found in motel
Party members react to Trump’s speech at CPAC
Southern Wayne High School
Wayne County teacher suspended after arrest for weapon on campus
Success Chandler, Jr. appeared before a District Court judge this morning on murder and murder...
Wilson man in court for killing pregnant Greenville woman

Latest News

Police lights file graphic.
Man kills 3 daughters, 1 other, himself at California church
Pitt County ABC employee organizes vodka bottles.
Shoppers react to Cooper’s halt on Russian liquor sales
Cooper halting Russian liquor sales and terminating contracts with Russian firms
Cooper halting Russian liquor sales and terminating contracts with Russian firms
Man kills 3 children, 1 other, himself at California church
Man kills 3 children, 1 other, himself at California church
Eastern Carolina environmentalists weigh in on climate change report
Local environmentalists weigh in on climate change report