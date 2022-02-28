ECU baseball blanks UNC to end weekend on a high note

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

ECU baseball able to end their weekend against University of North Carolina on a high note. They did it with pitching and hitting this time on their home field.

Jake Hunter had a solid start going before he took a ball off his leg and had to come out. 3.1 innings pitched, allowing no runs on 1 hit. Carter Spivey came in and picked up where Hunter left off going 4.1 innings with just dazzling stuff out there. He got the win. 7 strikeouts and no runs allowed on 2 hits.

ECU did get the offense going. The Pirates manufactured a run and Ryder Giles came in to score in the 2nd to make it 1-0.

In the 4th Justin Wilcoxen came up with a big at bat lifting a double to right center scoring Giles again. Wilcoxen would homer later it was 2-0 in favor of ECU.

The game changer came in the 7th on a gtreat at bat from Jacob Jenkins-Cowart. 2 outs, bases loaded and the freshman came up with a shot to right field a 2-run double to right field. Giles out at the plate but it made it 4-0 with a clutch at bat. As they headed to the last few innings.

C.J. Mayhue closed out the 8th. Skylar Brooks got two bases loaded outs to close the door in the 9th. His first save of the season. The four pitchers combined for a 4-hit shutout. ECU wins it 5-0. It’s UNC’s first loss of the season.

“Feels a lot better than losing I can tell you that. We’ve lost enough here in the first two weeks for me for a little bit,” says ECU head coach Cliff Godwin, “I like winning baseball games.”

“That was the message we weren’t going to let them come in and beat us,” says Spivey, “Keep the momentum rolling and play and face Duke later in the week.”

“I think it’s huge to get a win over UNC,” says Wilcoxen, “Definitely a good bounce back and hopefully it will turn tables for the season.”

A quick turn around for the Pirates they play up at Duke on Tuesday night. It will be another tough test for the Pirates as Duke is having a strong season so far as well.

