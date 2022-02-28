Daily state COVID-19 cases drop below 1,000; no new deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths linked to the virus in our state continues to decline.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports Monday there are 909 daily COVID-19 cases. That is the lowest the case count has been since July 20th of last year when 871 daily cases were reported.

Department data also shows there have been no COVID-19 deaths since Friday.

Hospitalizations, however, are up, with 1,618 people hospitalized with the virus as of Sunday, up from 1,611 Saturday.

The percentage of COVID-19 tests that came back positive Saturday was 6.9%, up from 5.8% the day before.

