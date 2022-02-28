Cooper & public safety secretary meet with HBCU chancellors over bomb threats

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Department of Public Safety Secretary Eddie Buffaloe Jr. met with chancellors of historically Black colleges and universities Monday to discuss safety concerns.

The state Department of Public Safety says 58 bomb threats against HBCUs across the country are being investigated by the FBI. In North Carolina, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina Central, Winston Salem State, Fayetteville State, and Elizabeth City State have been threatened.

Elizabeth City State most recently was threatened on Feb. 25th.

“College campuses should be safe places to learn without fear of violence and it is particularly disturbing that these threats are happening predominantly to our HBCUs,” Cooper said.

“We’re fortunate to be home to many distinguished HBCUs in North Carolina and will use every tool to protect the safety of students and faculty on these campuses.”

The DPS says the HBCU’s chancellors, police departments, security teams, and emergency management personnel were briefed by the DPS and Homeland Security professionals. Then there was an open discussion about the threats.

“We take these threats seriously and have zero tolerance for hate crimes that cause such fear and terror within our community,” Buffaloe said.

“I can assure you that our law enforcement agencies and Homeland Security personnel within the Department of Public Safety are working with our federal partners and will utilize the resources we have to assist in the investigations.”

