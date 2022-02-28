Coastal Carolina Regional Airport offering new direct flight to Washington, D.C.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) and American Airlines have announced a new seasonal non-stop route between New Bern and Washington, D.C. will take flight June 4.

The new Saturday service between EWN and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) will run through August 13. The route will begin with weekly 85-minute flights with the hopes of adding more flights in the future.

“A significant amount of our businesses, particularly those in the defense industry, have had a strong interest in a flight to Washington. We are happy to have this opportunity from American Airlines. The C1A will use all of its resources, particularly in our marketing and social media efforts, to get the word out,” said Chairman Owen Andrews, Craven 100 Alliance.

In addition to giving North Carolinians an easier way to visit the nation’s capital, this new route is also expected to boost the tourism economy in North Carolina’s Outer Banks, the Crystal Coast and Historic New Bern. Those in the Washington, D.C. area will no longer have to drive more than six hours to visit and explore coastal North Carolina — making the area accessible to more people, which will stimulate the local tourism market and bring more awareness to the area as a whole.

Craven County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jason Jones said, “We are extremely excited about this expansion of flight service by American Airlines. American has been a consistent partner for Coastal Carolina Regional Airport and Craven County. We thank them and look forward to more opportunities to partner in the future.”

