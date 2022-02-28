Advertisement

Average NC gas price spikes 13 cents over the last week to $3.55

The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline spiked 10 cents over the past two weeks to $3.64 per gallon
Gas prices increase.(KWCH)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The average price for a gallon of regular-grade gas in North Carolina spiked 13 cents over the last week to $3.55. According to AAA, that is about a dollar more than this time a year ago.

Here in Eastern North Carolina, we are seeing the highest average in Hyde County where it is $3.65 a gallon. The average is $3.61 in Beaufort County and $3.58 in Pitt, Jones, and Duplin Counties. According to AAA, Pamlico County has the lowest average sitting at $3.53 a gallon.

The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline spiked 10 cents over the past two weeks to $3.64 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price jump came after a rise in crude oil costs amid global supply concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Lundberg said further increases are likely.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.86 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $3.14 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel is $4.02 a gallon, up 12 cents over two weeks.

Cooper halting Russian liquor sales and terminating contracts with Russian firms
Man kills 3 children, 1 other, himself at California church
Local environmentalists weigh in on climate change report