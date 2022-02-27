Advertisement

Pitt Community College softball holds ceremony to recognize fallen teammate

They raised money for the Abby Foster Memorial Scholarship fund
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt Community College softball team lost Farmville Central graduate Abby Foster in a car accident back in June. They honored her by retiring her number 13 before their games Saturday afternoon in Winterville.

“Not only did Abby have a passion for softball, she had a passion for life itself. She cherished every moment she could, surrounded by the ones she loved most,” says PCC head coach Cassie Harrell.

“It’s a bittersweet moment but it’s an honor to be able to come out and spread the joy you know abby would want,” says Harrell, “Abby was a great teammate, she often was there for her teammates. She was a very selfless individual... it’s been a very humbling but inspiring situation that we have had to go through. The girls have learned to cherish every moment they can with every teammate and student-athlete. So can’t take nothing for granted... to hang that jersey up on the wall that will be a memory to last a lifetime.”

Abby’s family asked to not speak on camera. Proceeds donated at the game went to the Abby Foster Memorial Scholarship fund.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

