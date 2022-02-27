ONWASA planned outage in parts of Swansboro happening on Sunday

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - ONWASA has planned an outage in water service for the area of Front Street on Sunday.

The outage will start at 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. to allow for hydrant replacement.

Front Street will be closed to through traffic from the entrance onto Front Street from Highway 24 and Corbett Avenue to the intersection at Moore Street.

After the water is restored, a precautionary boil water advisory will be issued. After the work is completed and water is restored, customers are recommended to boil water intended for consumption for a minute.

ONWASA will notify customers once the advisory is lifted which is usually 24 to 48 hours after water is restored.

Questions or concerns can be answered on the ONWASA website.

