Man out on bond caught again for similar offenses

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A man who was currently out on bond is now behind bars again after law enforcement officials found him committing the similar crimes he had previously been charged with.

Nash County deputies were working a traffic stop on NC-97 Friday when they discovered a driver with several forged credit cards, a card skimmer and stolen bank account information.

At that time, deputies learned the man, Jonas Lamont Hargrove was currently out on bond for similar offenses.

Hargrove was charged with a number of charges, including possession of counterfeit instruments, obtaining property by false pretenses, financial card theft with a scanning device and more.

He received a $400,000 secured bond and it currently at the Nash County detention center.

His first appearance is set for Monday, February 28th.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.