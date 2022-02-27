ECU cancels and pushes back games Sunday, due to inclement weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -East Carolina University canceled two softball games and pushed back the start time for the baseball game because of Sunday’s wet weather.

According to school sports officials, the final two games of the NCAA Softball Pirate Invitational scheduled for Sunday have been canceled.

Additionally, the university’s baseball game against UNC Chapel Hill is being pushed back to 6:00 p.m.

The match up was planned to start at 4:00 p.m., but was set back two hours to give rain showers more time to pass Clark-LeClair Stadium.

