Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Sunshine is back for the work week

The dreary weekend weather will be left behind by sunrise Monday
First Alert Forecast For February 27, 2022
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Sunny weather returns Monday (of course...) which will help encourage a slow rise in temperatures. Temperatures in the mid 50s will greet us to start the week and reach the low 70s by Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will take a tumble as a dry front moves in Friday, falling back to the upper 50s to low 60s.

The first weekend in March will see temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, a drastic change from the mid to upper 40s of the last weekend in February. Our next round of rain will likely show up after next weekend due to a series of high pressure systems keeping the moisture out. This will enhance the drought affecting our southern counties, specifically Duplin, Onslow, Jones, and Lenoir.

Monday

Sunny and breezy with a high of 55. Wind: NE 15 G 25.

Tuesday

Sunny with a high of 64. Wind: NE 5 - S 5.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny with a high of 70. Wind: NW 10.

