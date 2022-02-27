Advertisement

$2.9 million of meth disguised as onions seized in California

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized $2.9 million of meth disguised as onions in California. (Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Authorities seized $2.9 million worth of methamphetamine hidden within a shipment of onions.

It was discovered Feb. 20, during the inspection of a truck at a federal facility in San Diego.

A K-9 unit with U.S. Customs and Border Protection sniffed out the stash.

Authorities found nearly 2,000 packages of meth. The packages were mixed with the shipment and shaped like small white globes, designed to blend in with the onions.

Officers arrested the driver, an unidentified Mexico citizen.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Styron, Kole McInnis, Jake Taylor, Daily Shepherd
NTSB releases preliminary report on plane crash that killed four teens, four adults
As evening falls, Russian troops keep advancing into Ukraine’s territory toward the frontline...
West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia
Rocky Mount teen shot when answering front door
Rocky Mount Police investigate shooting death
students wear masks
CDC announces new mask guidelines
It’s a historic day in our nation’s history as Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes the very first...
Law professors react to Biden’s SCOTUS nominee

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One,...
Capitol ditches mask requirement ahead of State of the Union
Police detain a demonstrator during an action against Russia's attack on Ukraine in St....
Russians hold anti-war rallies amid ominous threats by Putin
Vandals topple tombstones at Ukrainian cemetery in Maryland.
Ukrainian cemetery in Maryland vandalized
Vandals topple tombstones at Ukrainian cemetery in Maryland.
Ukrainian cemetery in Maryland vandalized
An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions