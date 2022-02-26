Man faces charges in Rocky Mount double stabbing
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man is behind bars after two people were stabbed Friday night.
Rocky Mount Police said they came to the 100 block of Aqua Ct. at 11:30 p.m. where they found two women injured after they were attacked with a knife.
James Smith, 56, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury, misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor assault on a female.
Police said Smith is under a $38,000 secured bond and is currently at the Edgecombe County detention facility.
