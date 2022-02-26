Advertisement

Law professors react to Biden’s SCOTUS nominee

NCCU law professors react to President Biden’s SCOTUS nominee
By Justin Lundy
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Nearly a month after U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced he would retire at the end of his term, President Biden announced his nominee to replace him: Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court was a campaign promise of Biden’s and it is a monumental move that North Carolina Central University Law Professor Irving Joyner has longed for.

“After you’ve had 115 others who are a different hue or a different gender... This is huge,” Joyner said.

Joyner, who has been practicing and teaching law for nearly three decades, says Jackson brings much-needed experience to the court that it doesn’t currently have.

Throughout her career, Jackson has practiced criminal law and served as a judge on the federal district court and the DC Circuit Court of Appeals.

“This is someone who is exceptionally well qualified,” Joyner said.

April Dawson, NCCU associate dean of technology, says Jackson’s nomination will pave the way for future justices of color.

More than 170 Black alumni submitted letters to the White House to encourage President Biden to nominate her.

The Senate confirmation process includes hearings before the judiciary committee. Democrats control the evenly split 100-member Senate because of the ability of Vice President Kamala Harris to break a tie.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Styron, Kole McInnis, Jake Taylor, Daily Shepherd
NTSB releases preliminary report on plane crash that killed four teens, four adults
Crews were called this afternoon to search the Neuse River.
Search suspended in Kinston for woman in Neuse River
The fire happened on I-20 in South Carolina.
North Carolina college softball team survives bus fire on South Carolina interstate
Greenville crash on the corner of Arlington and Hooker
Greenville police, fire & rescue on scene of car crash
Americo Robinson / Tabitha Powers
Man & woman busted in Craven County on drug charges

Latest News

Russian armored convoys are seen moving toward Karkiv, Ukraine. (CNN)
Russian troops move around border with Ukraine
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "This is our land, our country, our children, and we...
Ukraine: Zelenskyy says country is defending itself
North Carolina General Assembly wants US Supreme Court to block new congressional maps
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video alongside other officials in Kyiv, pledging to...
Zelenskyy posts video from Kyiv pledging to defend Ukraine