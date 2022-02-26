Law professors react to Biden’s SCOTUS nominee

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Nearly a month after U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced he would retire at the end of his term, President Biden announced his nominee to replace him: Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court was a campaign promise of Biden’s and it is a monumental move that North Carolina Central University Law Professor Irving Joyner has longed for.

“After you’ve had 115 others who are a different hue or a different gender... This is huge,” Joyner said.

Joyner, who has been practicing and teaching law for nearly three decades, says Jackson brings much-needed experience to the court that it doesn’t currently have.

Throughout her career, Jackson has practiced criminal law and served as a judge on the federal district court and the DC Circuit Court of Appeals.

“This is someone who is exceptionally well qualified,” Joyner said.

April Dawson, NCCU associate dean of technology, says Jackson’s nomination will pave the way for future justices of color.

“Whether she’s writing for the majority, whether she’s writing a concurring opinion, whether she’s writing a concurring opinion... We, for the first time in Supreme Court history, will have Supreme Court opinion written by a Black woman. That’s a big deal.”

More than 170 Black alumni submitted letters to the White House to encourage President Biden to nominate her.

The Senate confirmation process includes hearings before the judiciary committee. Democrats control the evenly split 100-member Senate because of the ability of Vice President Kamala Harris to break a tie.

