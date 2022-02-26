Former New Bern police chief files for mayor

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -A former New Bern police chief has officially filed for the office of mayor of New Bern.

Toussaint E. Summers Jr. says he is promoting a “community involved government,” which he says signifies as an individuals commitment to be engaged with their local government.

“For me to be successful as a candidate and as your Mayor I need your involvement in matters both large and small. Everyone shares in the health of our city, and all the stakeholders will and must have a say in how their city is run. I pledge to be a careful listener and when we all listen to each other, we achieve better results.”

