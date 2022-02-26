Advertisement

Elementary school holds special Black History Month event

South Creek Elementary School BHM event
South Creek Elementary School BHM event(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One elementary school held a special Black History Month event Friday.

South Creek Elementary School gave students a chance to go back in history and meet over 40 different Black heroes.

The fourth and fifth-grade orchestra at the school played selections for people to listen to.

The event gave people the chance to ask questions and possibly get to know their heroes better.

“We are highlighting a lot of African Americans [who] did some trailblazing moves,” Erica Lightfoot, South Creek teacher said. “Anybody from Harriet Tubman to Vice President Kamala Harris, the list can go on and on.”

Students also had a chance to dress up as their favorite figure from history and tell their stories in front of their classmates.

