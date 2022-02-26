Croatan National Forest nearly 800-acre prescribed burn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A national forest here in the east is planning a prescribed burn Saturday with the goal of preventing wildfires.

Forest officials say the Croatan National Forest is planning to conduct the 799-acre burn using a helicopter in Craven County around the Little Road in the Catfish Lake Road area.

They say the goal of these burns is to reduce the amount of fuel on the forest floor in order to prevent catastrophic wildfires.

Officials also say the burns will improve habitat for fire adapted species like the endangered Red Cockaded Woodpecker and will help restore the longleaf pine ecosystem.

