Advertisement

Croatan National Forest nearly 800-acre prescribed burn

Croatan National Forest
Croatan National Forest
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A national forest here in the east is planning a prescribed burn Saturday with the goal of preventing wildfires.

Forest officials say the Croatan National Forest is planning to conduct the 799-acre burn using a helicopter in Craven County around the Little Road in the Catfish Lake Road area.

They say the goal of these burns is to reduce the amount of fuel on the forest floor in order to prevent catastrophic wildfires.

Officials also say the burns will improve habitat for fire adapted species like the endangered Red Cockaded Woodpecker and will help restore the longleaf pine ecosystem.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Styron, Kole McInnis, Jake Taylor, Daily Shepherd
NTSB releases preliminary report on plane crash that killed four teens, four adults
students wear masks
CDC announces new mask guidelines
Crews were called this afternoon to search the Neuse River.
Search suspended in Kinston for woman in Neuse River
It’s a historic day in our nation’s history as Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes the very first...
Law professors react to Biden’s SCOTUS nominee
Rocky Mount teen shot when answering front door
Rocky Mount Police investigate shooting death

Latest News

Family continues calls for justice after findings in shooting death of Brandon Hardy
Family calling for Justice in Brandon Hardy Case
Toussaint E. Summers Jr. files for mayor
Former New Bern police chief files for mayor
Michael Daily Shepherd
Celebration of life Saturday for plane crash victim, Michael Daily Shepherd