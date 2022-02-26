Advertisement

City of New Bern celebrates Mardi Gras on Saturday

(Storyblocks)
By Tayvion Darden
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The historic Ghent neighborhood is hosting it’s sixth annual New Bern Mardi Gras festival on Saturday.

Festivities will be held on Spencer Avenue between 2nd and 5th Street from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The parade begins at 3 p.m. at Spencer Avenue and 8th Street, and will end at Spencer Avenue and 2nd Street.

The event will feature vendors, artists, live music, performers, food trucks and the Mardi Gras King and Queen.

To register as a vendor or the parade you can sign up here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Styron, Kole McInnis, Jake Taylor, Daily Shepherd
NTSB releases preliminary report on plane crash that killed four teens, four adults
Crews were called this afternoon to search the Neuse River.
Search suspended in Kinston for woman in Neuse River
The fire happened on I-20 in South Carolina.
North Carolina college softball team survives bus fire on South Carolina interstate
Greenville crash on the corner of Arlington and Hooker
Greenville police, fire & rescue on scene of car crash
Americo Robinson / Tabitha Powers
Man & woman busted in Craven County on drug charges

Latest News

Noah Styron, Kole McInnis, Jake Taylor, Daily Shepherd
NTSB releases preliminary report on plane crash that killed four teens, four adults
students wear masks
CDC announces new mask guidelines
It’s a historic day in our nation’s history as Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes the very first...
Law professors react to Biden’s SCOTUS nominee
South Creek Elementary School BHM event
Elementary school holds special Black History Month event