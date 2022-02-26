City of New Bern celebrates Mardi Gras on Saturday

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The historic Ghent neighborhood is hosting it’s sixth annual New Bern Mardi Gras festival on Saturday.

Festivities will be held on Spencer Avenue between 2nd and 5th Street from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The parade begins at 3 p.m. at Spencer Avenue and 8th Street, and will end at Spencer Avenue and 2nd Street.

The event will feature vendors, artists, live music, performers, food trucks and the Mardi Gras King and Queen.

To register as a vendor or the parade you can sign up here.

