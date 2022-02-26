Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Temps return to average after record breaking heat

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The record breaking heat we enjoyed yesterday is now in our rearview mirror. New Bern broke the daily high temperature record on Friday. The previous record was 84° set in 2018 but was broken with an impressive 85° reading. With northerly winds showing little change over today and tomorrow, the flow of colder air will keep our temperatures capped in the low to mid 50s. Sun breaks will become less frequent over the second half of the weekend as scattered showers show up early Sunday morning. A quarter inch of rain is expected for most of the East, however a few communities could see up to half an inch.

Sunny weather returns Monday (of course...) which will help encourage a slow rise in temperatures. Temperatures in the mid 50s will greet us to start the week and top out in the mid 60s by Wednesday. Our next round of rain will likely show up after next weekend due to a series of high pressure systems keeping the moisture out. This will enhance the drought affecting our southern counties, specifically Duplin, Onslow, Jones, and Lenoir.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 55. Wind: NE 5-10.

Sunday

Light rain likely, with clearing after 5pm. High of just 53. Rain chance: 60%.

Monday

Sunny and breezy with a high of 53. Wind: NE 15 G 25.

Tuesday

Sunny with a high of 60. Wind: NE 5 - S 5.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny with a high of 65. Wind: NW 10.

