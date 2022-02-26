Celebration of life Saturday for plane crash victim, Michael Daily Shepherd

ATLANTIC, N.C. (WITN) -A celebration of life will be held Saturday for 15 -year-old, Michael Daily Shepherd, one of the four teens killed in the plane crash off the coast earlier this month.

According to the Munden Funeral Home & Crematory website, the celebration will be at Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m. officiated by Rev. Nelson Koonce.

The website says the family will be receiving friends before the service from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Additionally the service will be streamed at the Atlantic Elementary School Auditorium, the funeral home says the service will also be available on Shepherd’s obituary page.

The family is inviting attendees to wear camo to show support and love.

