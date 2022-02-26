Advertisement

Celebration of life Saturday for plane crash victim, Michael Daily Shepherd

Michael Daily Shepherd
Michael Daily Shepherd(Carteret County schools)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTIC, N.C. (WITN) -A celebration of life will be held Saturday for 15 -year-old, Michael Daily Shepherd, one of the four teens killed in the plane crash off the coast earlier this month.

According to the Munden Funeral Home & Crematory website, the celebration will be at Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m. officiated by Rev. Nelson Koonce.

The website says the family will be receiving friends before the service from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Additionally the service will be streamed at the Atlantic Elementary School Auditorium, the funeral home says the service will also be available on Shepherd’s obituary page.

The family is inviting attendees to wear camo to show support and love.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Styron, Kole McInnis, Jake Taylor, Daily Shepherd
NTSB releases preliminary report on plane crash that killed four teens, four adults
students wear masks
CDC announces new mask guidelines
Crews were called this afternoon to search the Neuse River.
Search suspended in Kinston for woman in Neuse River
It’s a historic day in our nation’s history as Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes the very first...
Law professors react to Biden’s SCOTUS nominee
Rocky Mount teen shot when answering front door
Rocky Mount Police investigate shooting death

Latest News

Family continues calls for justice after findings in shooting death of Brandon Hardy
Family calling for Justice in Brandon Hardy Case
Toussaint E. Summers Jr. files for mayor
Former New Bern police chief files for mayor
Croatan National Forest
Croatan National Forest nearly 800-acre prescribed burn