CDC announces new mask guidelines

By Jackson Parrish
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The CDC announced a new mask policy that will change the way the country looks at future mask mandates.

The new policy will focus on local hospitalization numbers to decide when masks are needed.

Health officials are still recommending that people wear a mask when they’re inside a crowded area, but future mask policies could be laxer if hospitalization rates are down.

Residents are glad to see that COVID-19 numbers are going down and that they don’t have to wear masks as often as they once did.

“The world’s moving on, we’re getting over these things and as people feel comfortable, they should be comfortable to do what they feel is right,” Aidan Bell, a Greenville resident said.

The CDC used to look at COVID-19 case numbers, but now the agency is encouraging counties across the country to get away from that.

Instead, they will look at more serious cases of the virus.

“They’re looking at what they call meaningful consequences. Number of hospitalizations, emergency room visits, and deaths,” Vickey Manning of the Washington Health Department said.

Residents are happy to see the new guidelines and are ready for them to be implemented.

“There is a lot of uncertainty in the air, especially at the start of the pandemic, with what we should do and how we should move forward. It seems like the CDC is getting a better handle on the situation,” Jake Orr, a Greenville resident said.

Bell said he was really affected by the pandemic.

“I am happy it’s dying down. I’m happy we can get back to normal life, especially as missionaries, we go and visit people in their homes and talk,” Bell said.

The pandemic is not officially over, but Manning believes we are close.

“I think that we are kind of moving from a pandemic to an endemic phase,” Manning said.

This policy was announced shortly after most counties in North Carolina changed their own policies, making masks optional for students and staff in their schools.

More than 60,000 people are hospitalized across the country—still a large number, but it’s down more than 40 percent in just the last two weeks.

