Advertisement

Wrong way driver crashes into Nash County deputy

Wrong way driver crashes into Nash County deputy
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Nash County deputy is hospitalized after a driver crashed into oncoming traffic on I-95 Friday morning.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says a wrong way driver crashed into an oncoming driver and then into a Nash County deputy’s patrol car. The crash happened on I-95 near Exit 141 northbound.

Two drivers and the deputy were all taken to UNC-Nash for injuries, but are expected to survive. No names have been released at this time.

Wrong way driver on I-95 crashes into oncoming motorist and then into a Nash County Sheriff’s Office patrol...

Posted by Nash County Sheriff's Office on Friday, February 25, 2022

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, while Rocky Mount police and sheriff’s deputies assisted with diverting traffic.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Styron, Kole McInnis, Jake Taylor, Daily Shepherd
NTSB releases preliminary report on plane crash that killed four teens, four adults
Crews were called this afternoon to search the Neuse River.
Search suspended in Kinston for woman in Neuse River
The fire happened on I-20 in South Carolina.
North Carolina college softball team survives bus fire on South Carolina interstate
Greenville crash on the corner of Arlington and Hooker
Greenville police, fire & rescue on scene of car crash
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
President refuses to flee, urges Ukraine to ‘stand firm’

Latest News

City of New Bern celebrates Mardi Gras on Saturday
Noah Styron, Kole McInnis, Jake Taylor, Daily Shepherd
NTSB releases preliminary report on plane crash that killed four teens, four adults
students wear masks
CDC announces new mask guidelines
It’s a historic day in our nation’s history as Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes the very first...
Law professors react to Biden’s SCOTUS nominee
South Creek Elementary School BHM event
Elementary school holds special Black History Month event