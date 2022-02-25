Wrong way driver crashes into Nash County deputy
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Nash County deputy is hospitalized after a driver crashed into oncoming traffic on I-95 Friday morning.
The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says a wrong way driver crashed into an oncoming driver and then into a Nash County deputy’s patrol car. The crash happened on I-95 near Exit 141 northbound.
Two drivers and the deputy were all taken to UNC-Nash for injuries, but are expected to survive. No names have been released at this time.
The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, while Rocky Mount police and sheriff’s deputies assisted with diverting traffic.
