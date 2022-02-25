Advertisement

Saving Graces: PJ and Firecracker

Saving Graces: PJ and Firecracker
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pet from Saving Graces 4 Felines are a pair of kittens who are bonded like brothers.

Volunteers say PJ and Firecracker were part of a community cat colony that Saving Graces was asked to assist with a trap-neuter-return project. They are adjusting well to their foster home and love human contact.

The two are both 8-months-old. Volunteers say they would do best together, but can be adopted separately.

If you’re interested in any cats or kittens, please apply online. Volunteers are meeting potential adopters at PetSmart by appointment.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lejourney Farrow
Greensboro police confirm missing woman found in Las Vegas
The fire happened on I-20 in South Carolina.
North Carolina college softball team survives bus fire on South Carolina interstate
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
Greenville crash on the corner of Arlington and Hooker
Greenville police, fire & rescue on scene of car crash

Latest News

Saving Graces: PJ and Firecracker
Sedona
Pet of the Week: Sedona
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Connie Sue
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Connie Sue
Connie Sue
Saving Graces: Connie Sue