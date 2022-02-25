Saving Graces: PJ and Firecracker

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pet from Saving Graces 4 Felines are a pair of kittens who are bonded like brothers.

Volunteers say PJ and Firecracker were part of a community cat colony that Saving Graces was asked to assist with a trap-neuter-return project. They are adjusting well to their foster home and love human contact.

The two are both 8-months-old. Volunteers say they would do best together, but can be adopted separately.

If you’re interested in any cats or kittens, please apply online. Volunteers are meeting potential adopters at PetSmart by appointment.

