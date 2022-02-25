Pamlico County school rules to make masks optional
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:43 AM EST
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Another school has voted to make masks optional in the classroom.
Arapahoe Charter School’s Board of Directors voted Thursday night to make masks optional effective immediately.
Students will still be required to wear masks on the bus as required by state law.
School officials say any parent who wishes for their kid to still wear a mask should call and notify the school.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.