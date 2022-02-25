Advertisement

Pamlico County school rules to make masks optional

ACPS and CCS prepare for new masking rules in schools.
ACPS and CCS prepare for new masking rules in schools.(WVIR)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:43 AM EST
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Another school has voted to make masks optional in the classroom.

Arapahoe Charter School’s Board of Directors voted Thursday night to make masks optional effective immediately.

Students will still be required to wear masks on the bus as required by state law.

School officials say any parent who wishes for their kid to still wear a mask should call and notify the school.

