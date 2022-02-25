Pamlico County school rules to make masks optional

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Another school has voted to make masks optional in the classroom.

Arapahoe Charter School’s Board of Directors voted Thursday night to make masks optional effective immediately.

“As we have since the beginning of this pandemic, we have followed the recommendations of public health leaders, who track our statewide progress in controlling the virus. We thank Governor Cooper for his leadership in this matter, and we know that parents are grateful as well."

Students will still be required to wear masks on the bus as required by state law.

School officials say any parent who wishes for their kid to still wear a mask should call and notify the school.

