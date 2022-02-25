NTSB releases preliminary report on plane crash that killed four teens, four adults

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The National Transportation Safety Board says there were no distress calls or a declaration of an emergency before a private plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean two weeks ago, killing all eight people on board.

The NTSB today released its preliminary report on the February 13th crash of the Pilatus PC-12 three miles off Drum Inlet in Carteret County. It does not say what may have caused the deadly crash.

The plane was flying from Engelhard to Beaufort, bringing a group of East Carteret High School students back from a duck hunting trip in Hyde County.

The NTSB said the plane, piloted by Teen Rawls, was diverted by air traffic controllers because restricted military airspace over the Pamlico Sound was active.

The controller alerted Rawls that he was about to enter restricted airspace, but there was no response, at first. Military aircraft in the area were then told to stay above 4,000 feet.

Several minutes later Rawls explained that he “was trying to get out” and unable to receive any radio transmissions.

A few minutes after that, the controller told Rawls that the airspace was no longer restricted and was cleared for landing at the Beaufort airport.

The NTSB said the last radio transmission from the plane was at 1:58 p.m. with the aircraft at 1,700 feet.

Three minutes later, the controller called the airplane because its altitude was at 4,700 feet and climbing quickly. The NTSB said the pilot never responded to the calls. A minute later radar contact with the plane was lost.

The report said Rawls held a commercial pilot certificate and reported more than 3,000 hours of flight experience, while the right passenger had a student pilot certificate.

Federal officials say an examination of the wreckage is awaitng recovery of the aircraft.

