North Carolina Symphony plays for Pitt County students

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of local students enjoyed the sounds of the North Carolina Symphony Thursday.

More than 2,600 students and staff from Pitt County Schools listened to performances at two concerts.

Fourth graders from across the county along with 5th through 12th-grade orchestra students heard classical music composed by some of the greats like Mozart and Beethoven.

Students also learned about the different sections and instrumentation of a symphonic orchestra. Staff members say it was a fun way to help students broaden their understanding of the arts.

“Hear music that they may not hear on a daily basis... be exposed to something that they just don’t typically have access to so that they gain appreciation for different styles of music.” Russell Knight, Pitt County Schools arts coordinator said.

The concerts were held at East Carolina University’s Wright Auditorium, which gave the students an in-person look at a college campus.

