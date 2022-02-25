Advertisement

North Carolina General Assembly wants US Supreme Court to block new congressional maps

(WBTV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina General Assembly filed an emergency application for a stay of the ruling of the state Supreme Court and the three-judge panel over new congressional maps.

House Speaker Tim Moore says attorneys for the General Assembly filed the stay with the U.S. Supreme Court.

Moore says, “The United States Constitution is clear – state legislatures, not state judges, are responsible for setting the rules governing elections... this effort to circumvent the elected representatives of the people will not stand.”

On Wednesday, a panel of North Carolina judges approved a finalized set of voting maps. Both the Republican and Democratic parties of the state took issue with various aspects of the ruling.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Styron, Kole McInnis, Jake Taylor, Daily Shepherd
NTSB releases preliminary report on plane crash that killed four teens, four adults
Crews were called this afternoon to search the Neuse River.
Search suspended in Kinston for woman in Neuse River
The fire happened on I-20 in South Carolina.
North Carolina college softball team survives bus fire on South Carolina interstate
Greenville crash on the corner of Arlington and Hooker
Greenville police, fire & rescue on scene of car crash
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
President refuses to flee, urges Ukraine to ‘stand firm’

Latest News

It’s a historic day in our nation’s history as Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes the very first...
Law professors react to Biden’s SCOTUS nominee
Pat McCrory
Ex-North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory files as US Senate candidate
Gov. Cooper vetoes Free the Smiles Act
A panel of trial judges made additional changes to North Carolina’s congressional district map.
With new redistricting maps, North Carolina candidates file for races