North Carolina General Assembly wants US Supreme Court to block new congressional maps

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina General Assembly filed an emergency application for a stay of the ruling of the state Supreme Court and the three-judge panel over new congressional maps.

House Speaker Tim Moore says attorneys for the General Assembly filed the stay with the U.S. Supreme Court.

Moore says, “The United States Constitution is clear – state legislatures, not state judges, are responsible for setting the rules governing elections... this effort to circumvent the elected representatives of the people will not stand.”

On Wednesday, a panel of North Carolina judges approved a finalized set of voting maps. Both the Republican and Democratic parties of the state took issue with various aspects of the ruling.

