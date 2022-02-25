Advertisement

Nonprofit holds COVID-19 mask giveaway in Pitt County

By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A mask giveaway in Pitt County Friday drew a crowd of people.

The nonprofit Citizens Advocating for Racial Equity and Equality distributed N95 masks and COVID-19 test kits at the Piggly Wiggly in Greenville from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizers said that over the past few months, events like this one have been held and each time, people have waited in lines to get the hard-to-find at-home COVID-19 tests.

CAREE Founder Tonya Foreman says there still is a huge need for face masks and at-home COVID-19 test kits.

“The importance of today’s event is we were here a couple of weeks ago at the Piggly Wiggly in Greenville and the demand was so much that we gave out of supplies and we promised them that we would return,” Foreman said.

People across the country are still trying to find COVID-19 at-home test kits.

