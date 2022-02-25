Advertisement

Non-profit to host two mask, COVID test kit giveaways

By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:52 AM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A local non-profit continues to go above and beyond to provide COVID-19 supplies to those who need it most.

Citizens Advocating for Racial Equity and Equality, or CAREE, is hosting another COVID-19 at-home test kit and N95 mask giveaway Friday and Saturday.

The first giveaway is happening at the Piggly Wiggle on Dickinson Avenue in Farmville from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

On Saturday, the non-profit will host another mask giveaway in partnership with Edgecombe County Health Department. That will be at the Pine Chapel Church on East Hamlet Street in Pinetops from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

CAREE has hosted several events over the last few months to help with COVID-19 events.

