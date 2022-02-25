Advertisement

New Bern alderman announces bid for mayor

Jeffrey Odham
Jeffrey Odham(City of New Bern)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:23 AM EST
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern city alderman has filed for mayor.

Jeffrey Odham announced his bid for mayor in an official statement Friday morning. Odham grew up in New Bern and has served as the 6th Ward Alderman for the last 8+ years.

In an official statement, Odham said,

In November, former New Bern Police Chief Toussaint Summers announced his plans to run for mayor.

Elections will be held May 17.

