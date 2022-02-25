New Bern alderman announces bid for mayor

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern city alderman has filed for mayor.

Jeffrey Odham announced his bid for mayor in an official statement Friday morning. Odham grew up in New Bern and has served as the 6th Ward Alderman for the last 8+ years.

In an official statement, Odham said,

There are so many facets of a city that stretch well beyond any one particular department. Having dedicated so much time serving my constituents and working with our staff, it has given me a distinct advantage to pursue this next step in public service.

In November, former New Bern Police Chief Toussaint Summers announced his plans to run for mayor.

Elections will be held May 17.

