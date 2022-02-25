Advertisement

Nash County man charged with trafficking heroin

Jaishawn Freeman
Jaishawn Freeman(Nash County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested by Nash County deputies on drug crimes.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says Jaishawn Freeman has been charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin, sell/deliver heroin, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, trafficking heroin by possession, and trafficking heroin by sell/distribution.

Deputies say they received many citizen complaints about Freeman selling and distributing heroin from his home on Church Street in Castalia. Deputies began investigating and following a two-month investigation, they arrested him.

Freeman was held on a $150,000 secured bond. He was able to make bond and was released and is awaiting trial.

