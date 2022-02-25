Advertisement

More than $29 million in broadband expansion coming to Lenoir County

Feb. 25, 2022
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - Nearly $30 million in grant funds will be coming to Lenoir County to help with broadband expansion thanks to the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

The department says the grant will be used to fund Lenoir County’s Fiber to the Home Expansion project, which will serve 15,256 homes across the county.

The Department of Commerce says it has awarded a total of 13 grants as part of the Broadband Infrastructure Program.

“In North Carolina, 14% of households don’t have an internet subscription and over 420,000 North Carolinians live in areas where there is zero broadband infrastructure. This is an incredible injustice, and today, the Biden-Harris Administration reaffirms our commitment to reversing it,” Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said.

