Man out on parole for car thefts back in jail for same crime

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man who just got out of state prison for stealing cars is back behind bars, accused of doing the same thing.

Pamlico County deputies on Tuesday arrested Devonta Respers, of Bayboro, after a pickup truck was stolen in the Maribel community.

Deputies say they learned the stolen truck was in an adjacent parking lot from a business that Respers operated.

The 28-year-old man was on post-release supervision after being let out of prison on February 5th after serving his time for motor vehicle theft convictions.

In addition to the truck theft charge, North Carolina Probation and Parole brought a felony probation charge against Respers who is now being held without bond.

